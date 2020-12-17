Cayuga County nears 3,000 people in isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19

Nearly 4% of Cayuga County's population is either in mandatory isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 or is quarantined due to contact with a confirmed case.

The Cayuga County Health Department reports there were 516 active cases and 2,387 people in quarantine on Wednesday. The number of active cases doesn't include 140 people who tested positive for the virus but haven't been placed into mandatory isolation.

The numbers of active cases and quarantined individuals are new highs for the county, which has 1,661 confirmed cases this year. Nearly half of those cases (792) have been reported in December, the worst month of the pandemic.

The health department admitted 63 new cases on Wednesday. Including the cases awaiting admission, there were 70 new cases in a 24-hour period. The new case totals have fluctuated over the last 10 days. The county set a record with 108 new cases on Tuesday.

In that 10-day period, there have been 608 new COVID-19 cases. The number of active cases rose from 279 to 516 and the number of individuals in quarantine increased by more than 1,000, from 1,347 to 2,387.