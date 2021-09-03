Cayuga County needs only two days to set new September record for COVID-19 cases

Cayuga County already has more COVID-19 cases in September than it did in the same month last year.

The Cayuga County Health Department admitted 25 new cases on Thursday. Through the first two days of September, the county has reported 63 new cases. That tops the 42 cases it had in September 2020.

The tally highlights the current COVID-19 situation in Cayuga County. Last year, there was an average of a little more than one new case per day in September. It was the calm before a harsh winter when cases, hospitalizations and deaths spiked.

But it's much different this month. The 63 new cases in September follow 747 in August, the county's third-worst month of the pandemic. Hospitalizations increased and there were six deaths, the first virus-related fatalities in five months and the most since January.

The new cases enrolled into isolation on Thursday include 17 unvaccinated residents and eight of whom are vaccinated. That's in line with a trend observed since the health department began sharing vaccination status in its situational updates on Aug. 23.

Over an 11-day period, there have been 391 new cases — 253 are unvaccinated and 138 are vaccinated.