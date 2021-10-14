Cayuga County non-profits hurt by August storm eligible for federal assistance

Non-profit organizations in Cayuga County are eligible to apply for federal assistance if they suffered damage from the torrential rains that swept through the region in August.

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that certain private non-profit organizations in New York that do not provide critical services of a governmental nature may be eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans. These loans are available following a presidential disaster declaration for public assistance resulting from damages caused by remnants of Tropical Storm Fred on Aug. 18-19.

Examples of eligible non-critical organizations include, but are not limited to, food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges, and organizations located in Allegany, Cayuga, Cortland, Lewis, Oneida, Steuben, Tioga, and Yates counties are eligible to apply.

In a news release, the SBA said organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. The interest rate is 2 percent, with terms up to 30 years. Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump or French drain to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.

The SBA also offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs, such as ongoing operating expenses to organizations. That assistance is available regardless of whether the organization suffered any physical property damage.

Cayuga County agencies may contact the county emergency services office at (315) 255-1164 to provide information about their organization. The information will be submitted to FEMA to determine eligibility for a Public Assistance grant or whether the PNP should be referred to SBA for disaster loan assistance.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/, and should apply under SBA declaration #17223, not for the COVID-19 incident. Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling (800) 659-2955. Applications can also be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster.

Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to submit applications for physical property damage is Dec. 7, 2021. The deadline to submit economic injury applications is July 8, 2022.

