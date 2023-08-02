David Wilcox Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Around this time of year, nudists would be gathering in Cayuga County for the annual Sentient Festival in the town of Summerhill.

This summer's festival has been canceled, however, due to allegations that its primary sponsor promotes child pornography.

The cancelation of the festival, previously known as the Northeast Naturist Festival, was announced by host Empire Haven Nudist Resort and Campgrounds in May.

The announcement came days after sponsor Nudism.TV was the subject of an Instagram video by John Dorsey (goob_u2), who has 214,000 followers. Dorsey alleged that the website shares images of nude children and encourages users to provide them by offering video equipment and paying money, with the highest rate of $700 an hour reserved for families who share nude images.

Dorsey's video led to death threats against Nudism.TV and its founder, Pasha Knight, Empire Haven said in its announcement. The resort therefore felt concerned about the safety of the festival.

"While we considered the idea of rallying everyone and soldiering through this morass, in the end your safety is more important to us," the resort said, noting festival preparations were well under way.

"Let us be clear — we aren't willing to compromise our intentions and ideals of Body Justice for our retreat, including the option for being naked in nature and expressing our humanness in the many diverse ways that make up our lived reality. We are not giving up or going away," Empire Haven continued. "We are hoping to be back next year."

Empire Haven has been hosting the summer festival for more than 30 years. It features live music, recreational activities and more on the grounds of the 98-acre Summerhill resort over the course of several days in early August. Clothing is optional, not restricted, for most activities. The resort itself celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2019.

Empire Haven is still open for camping. For more information on the resort, visit empirehaven.net.

