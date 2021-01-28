Cayuga County nursing home residents account for two-thirds of COVID-19 deaths

A review of the Cayuga County Health Department's situational updates found that two-thirds of the COVID-19 deaths were nursing home residents who either died at the facility or in a hospital.
Since late December, 55 nursing home residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19. The county's death toll is 82, including two more nursing home residents — a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s — who died on Wednesday.
Fifty of the 55 deaths occurred in the nursing home, according to the health department. Five residents were transferred to hospitals before they died.
The residents who died lived at The Commons on St. Anthony, a nursing home in Auburn. An outbreak began at the facility in early December. Loretto, which operates the nursing home, revealed the outbreak on the same day it began administering doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
When Loretto last provided an update on the outbreak, there were more than 180 positive cases among employees and residents.
Jan. 10 was the deadliest day of the pandemic for Cayuga County. Seven nursing home residents died after contracting COVID-19. There were six virus-related nursing home deaths on Jan. 4 and five on Jan. 7.
In January, Cayuga County has 58 COVID-related deaths, 50 of whom were nursing home residents.
While there have been more COVID-19 deaths this week — seven in a five-day period — the numbers of active cases and individuals in quarantine are down from record highs three weeks ago. There are 360 people in mandatory isolation, which is required for positive cases, and 1,792 in mandatory quarantine due to exposure to the virus.
On Jan. 7, there were 1,095 positive cases and 8,054 people in quarantine.
The health department admitted 37 new cases on Wednesday. There are 29 cases awaiting admission, which aren't included in the county's active and confirmed case counts.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, Cayuga County has 4,809 confirmed COVID-19 cases. So far, 4,367 people have been discharged from isolation.
Hospitalizations dipped again after a one-day increase. There are 23 COVID-19 patients in Auburn Community Hospital, down from 26 one day ago. The hospitalization total doesn't include patients who are being treated outside of the county.
