Cayuga County nursing homes to begin COVID-19 vaccinations this week

Residents and staff at four nursing homes will be the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Cayuga County.
More than 600 nursing homes across New York are participating in a federal program involving retail pharmacies, such as CVS and Walgreens. Through the partnership, pharmacists will administer the vaccine to residents and staff at nursing homes.
The Commons on St. Anthony, a nursing home in Auburn, will begin vaccinating residents and staff on Tuesday. A spokesperson for Loretto, which owns the facility, told The Citizen that it is partnering with PharmScripts, a pharmacy company that provides services to long-term care facilities, to oversee the vaccine process. Employees and residents who completed their vaccine consent forms will receive the first doses this week.
The vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer require multiple doses. Those who receive the first dose of the vaccine will need a booster in three weeks.
Matthew Chadderdon, a spokesperson for Auburn Community Hospital, which operates Finger Lakes Center for Living in the city, said that residents and staff at the nursing home will receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. HealthDirect, which provides pharmacy services to long-term facilities, will oversee the vaccinations at the nursing home.
Northwoods Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Moravia announced last week that it is partnering with CVS to provide vaccinations for residents and staff. The first dose will be administered on Saturday, Dec. 26, and the second dose on Jan. 16.
In a Facebook post, Northwoods wrote that families and staff are being contacted about the vaccine and the necessary consent forms to receive the inoculation.
Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center didn't respond to requests for comment about their vaccination plan. But in a letter to residents and family members, the facility revealed that it is participating in the federal program and PharmScripts will administer the vaccine to residents and staff.
Nursing homes have been vulnerable to COVID-19 outbreaks during the pandemic. In New York, there are at least 7,000 confirmed or presumed deaths in nursing homes. The death toll doesn't include residents who contracted the virus and were transferred to hospitals.
Cayuga County has avoided a COVID-19 spike in nursing homes. There have been isolated cases involving residents and staff, including recent cases at Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Finger Lakes Center for Living, but no deaths have been reported in the facilities. Cayuga is one of eight counties without a virus-related fatality in a nursing home.
The development of a vaccine could help prevent further outbreaks and deaths in nursing homes. After federal approval of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, health care workers and nursing home residents are in the first group to be inoculated. In subsequent phases, other essential workers and vulnerable individuals will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
New York has administered 38,000 vaccine doses since receiving the first batch last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday. The state will get 466,000 additional doses this week from Moderna and Pfizer.
Some nursing homes in New York have already administered doses of the vaccine to residents and staff. Stephen Hanse, president and CEO of the New York State Health Facilities Association, said Monday was a "significant day" in New York's fight against the pandemic.
After nursing homes, assisted living facilities will be next on the state's priority list, Hanse said.
"The COVID-19 virus is the greatest public health threat our country has faced in most of our lifetimes and our nursing home and assisted living residents and dedicated health care workers are on the front line of this pandemic," he said. "These vaccinations are critical to safeguard our residents, staff and communities throughout New York."
