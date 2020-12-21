Cayuga County nursing homes to begin COVID-19 vaccinations this week

Residents and staff at four nursing homes will be the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Cayuga County.

More than 600 nursing homes across New York are participating in a federal program involving retail pharmacies, such as CVS and Walgreens. Through the partnership, pharmacists will administer the vaccine to residents and staff at nursing homes.

The Commons on St. Anthony, a nursing home in Auburn, will begin vaccinating residents and staff on Tuesday. A spokesperson for Loretto, which owns the facility, told The Citizen that it is partnering with PharmScripts, a pharmacy company that provides services to long-term care facilities, to oversee the vaccine process. Employees and residents who completed their vaccine consent forms will receive the first doses this week.

The vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer require multiple doses. Those who receive the first dose of the vaccine will need a booster in three weeks.

Matthew Chadderdon, a spokesperson for Auburn Community Hospital, which operates Finger Lakes Center for Living in the city, said that residents and staff at the nursing home will receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. HealthDirect, which provides pharmacy services to long-term facilities, will oversee the vaccinations at the nursing home.