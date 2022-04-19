Cayuga County offering COVID-19 vaccination opportunity

The Cayuga County Health Department has scheduled a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week for children and adults, including residents eligible for second booster shots.

The clinic from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, will offer Pfizer pediatric first and second doses for individuals 5 to 11 years old; Pfizer first, second, and booster doses for those 12 years and older; and Pfizer additional booster doses for people 50 and older or those 12 and older who are immunocompromised.

Moderna first, second, and booster doses will be available for people 18 years and older; and additional booster doses for individuals 50 and older or those 18 and older who are immunocompromised.

The clinic will be held at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center at the former Spirit Halloween store located on the backside of the mall near the movie theaters.

Walk-ins are welcome or individuals can make appointments at cayugacounty.us/health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 59.2% of the Cayuga County population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared with 76.6% for all of New York state.

For first booster doses, 56.7% of eligible county residents have received those shots, compared with 45.5% statewide.