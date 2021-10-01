Cayuga County offering incentive for kids who get COVID-19 vaccine

Cayuga County is participating in a statewide program to encourage more children ages 12-17 to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 2, any child who receives their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will get a $25 Amazon gift card. The incentive, part of the state's #VaxtoSchool initiative, runs through Nov. 19.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has been seeking ways to get more children vaccinated. She expressed her displeasure on Thursday that the vaccination rate among the 12-17 age group is lower compared to older residents. A vast majority of adults in New York — 83.9% — have received at least one vaccine dose. So far, two-thirds of children ages 12-17 have at least one shot.

Hochul's message to parents: Kids need the vaccine.

"I really am just beseeching parents to do what's right for their kids and not let them be one of those children who end up in serious condition in a hospital or even worse yet," she said.

Another part of the #VaxtoSchool program is a series of pop-up vaccination clinics across the state. There are more than 20 pop-up sites being added to initiative, although none are in central New York.