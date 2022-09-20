Cayuga County offering new vaccine for COVID-19 variants

The Cayuga County Health Department is holding public clinics to administer a newly approved COVID-19 vaccine that protects against multiple strains of the virus.

The health department said that at the end of August the Federal Drug Administration approved the emergency use of new bivalent formulations of the Moderna and Pfizer booster doses.

In a news release, the department said that the new bivalent booster contains two mRNA components (compared to only one mRNA component in the original vaccine) that will protect against the original COVID-19 strain as well as the highly contagious omicron variants, which are predicted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be the primary strains this fall and winter.

The Moderna bivalent booster is recommended for individuals 18 years and older as a single dose at least two months after completion of the primary series or previous booster dose. The Pfizer bivalent booster is recommended for individuals 12 years and older as a single dose at least two months after completion of the primary series or previous booster dose.

The health department will be hosting two walk-in vaccination clinics to offer the new bivalent booster of Moderna for individuals 18 years and older, and the bivalent booster of Pfizer for those 12 and older.

Clinics are scheduled for 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center at the former Spirit Halloween store located on the backside of the mall near the movie theaters.

Attendees should bring their insurance card and vaccine card if they have one.

The health department also reminds the public that the availability of the vaccine is not limited to just the health department,and people are encouraged to work with local pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, and health care providers to get an appointment. Parents looking for the COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 years of age should contact their child’s pediatrician or local pharmacy.

The Cayuga Community Health Network is available to assist with finding clinics and making appointments at (315) 252-4212, and more information about the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at cayugacounty.us/health.