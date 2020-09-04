Cayuga County offers additional COVID-19 screening to returning SUNY Oneonta students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cayuga County is offering additional COVID-19 screening to residents who are either employees or students at SUNY Oneonta.

The Cayuga County Health Department is asking any residents who are employees or students at the college to call (315) 253-1560.

"To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and in an effort to keep our community as a whole safe, the health department would like to offer supplemental screening and education to what was received on campus," the department wrote in a news release Friday.

SUNY Oneonta has reported at least 507 COVID-19 cases among its student population. The college announced Friday that 208 employees have been tested, but none were positive.

Because of the outbreak, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras directed the college to end in-person classes for the remainder of the fall semester. Students began moving out on Friday.