Cayuga County offers additional COVID-19 screening to returning SUNY Oneonta students
PUBLIC HEALTH

Cayuga County offers additional COVID-19 screening to returning SUNY Oneonta students

Oneonta

SUNY Oneonta 

 Michael Forster Rothbart, SUNY Oneonta

Cayuga County is offering additional COVID-19 screening to residents who are either employees or students at SUNY Oneonta. 

The Cayuga County Health Department is asking any residents who are employees or students at the college to call (315) 253-1560. 

"To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and in an effort to keep our community as a whole safe, the health department would like to offer supplemental screening and education to what was received on campus," the department wrote in a news release Friday. 

SUNY Oneonta has reported at least 507 COVID-19 cases among its student population. The college announced Friday that 208 employees have been tested, but none were positive. 

Because of the outbreak, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras directed the college to end in-person classes for the remainder of the fall semester. Students began moving out on Friday. 

Any student who has tested positive for COVID-19 won't move until they are discharged from isolation. There are 117 students in isolation on campus, and another 46 who are in quarantine because of possible exposure to the virus. 

The outbreak began after several students attended off-campus parties. The college announced on Aug. 25 that two students tested positive for COVID-19. By last weekend, there were more than 100 new cases. 

The number of cases continued to grow this week. SUNY Oneonta reported 100 more cases early Thursday, increasing the overall total to 389. By the end of the day, the number of positive cases rose to 507. 

With students heading home after being asked to move out of on-campus residential housing, counties are taking precautions. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said any resident who is an employee or student at SUNY Oneonta must quarantine for 14 days after returning to the county. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

