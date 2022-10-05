 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PUBLIC HEALTH

Cayuga County offers COVID-19 clinic offering 'traditional' vaccine

Vaccine Clinic

Nurse Kaitlyn Jirinec draws a syringe during a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic sponsored by Cayuga County Health Department in 2021.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Cayuga County Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people who have not yet had their first shot.

A first dose Novavax clinic for people 12 and older will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the health department office at 8 Dill St. in Auburn. This vaccine is for people who have not received any COVID vaccines. Novavax is intended for the first and second doses of the primary vaccine series, not a booster.

In a news release, the health department said that the Novavax vaccine was authorized by the FDA in July. It is a traditional protein-based vaccine that offers an additional option for adults who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Appointments are required and can be made by clicking the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics button at cayugacounty.us/health.

Anyone entering the clinic must be wearing a mask and should bring an insurance card and vaccine card if they have one.

