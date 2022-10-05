Cayuga County offers COVID-19 clinic offering 'traditional' vaccine

The Cayuga County Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people who have not yet had their first shot.

A first dose Novavax clinic for people 12 and older will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the health department office at 8 Dill St. in Auburn. This vaccine is for people who have not received any COVID vaccines. Novavax is intended for the first and second doses of the primary vaccine series, not a booster.

In a news release, the health department said that the Novavax vaccine was authorized by the FDA in July. It is a traditional protein-based vaccine that offers an additional option for adults who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Appointments are required and can be made by clicking the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics button at cayugacounty.us/health.

Anyone entering the clinic must be wearing a mask and should bring an insurance card and vaccine card if they have one.