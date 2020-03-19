Cayuga County Office Building closes; hotline set up amid coronavirus

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cayuga County has completely closed its main office building to the public and established a hotline for people to call if they need assistance from county government.
The announcement made Thursday morning follows visitor restrictions implemented earlier this week at the Cayuga County Office Building, located at 160 Genesee St., Auburn.
The closure will be in place until further notice. The public can call a newly established hotline at (315) 253-1355 to get assistance from any county government department.
The county website at www.cayugacounty.us also has contact information for individual departments.
The county's announcement comes a day after the first confirmed case within Cayuga was disclosed by the Cayuga County Health Department. A man in his earlier 30s who was traveling through the area became sick Saturday, March 14, and sought medical care in Cayuga County. He has been in quarantine since then, and a test result for the novel coronavirus came back positive on Wednesday.
On Thursday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York has confirmed more than 4,000 cases statewide, which he attributed to a dramatic increase in testing. New York has cumulatively tested 22,000 people, including more than 7,500 in the past day.
COVID-19 causes mild symptoms in most people but can cause serious illness for some, including older adults and those with certain conditions such as respiratory illness.