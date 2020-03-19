Cayuga County Office Building closes; hotline set up amid coronavirus

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cayuga County has completely closed its main office building to the public and established a hotline for people to call if they need assistance from county government.

The announcement made Thursday morning follows visitor restrictions implemented earlier this week at the Cayuga County Office Building, located at 160 Genesee St., Auburn.

The closure will be in place until further notice. The public can call a newly established hotline at (315) 253-1355 to get assistance from any county government department.

The county website at www.cayugacounty.us also has contact information for individual departments.