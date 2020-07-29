Cayuga County officials advise taking precautions to avoid mosquitoes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cayuga County Health Department is reminding the public to continue to take precautions this summer after mosquito pools in Onondaga County recently tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

In a Wednesday news release, the health department said that while mosquitoes are generally considered a nuisance pest, they can occasionally transmit viruses to people. In addition to EEE, West Nile Virus is generally found in numerous places throughout New York state each summer.

The health department said that people who spend time outdoors should take the following precautions:

• Wearing shoes and socks, long pants and long-sleeved shirts.

• Consider using a mosquito repellent containing 20-30% DEET or Picardin. Follow the label directions and wash treated skin with soap and water after returning indoors

• Make sure there are screens in your home’s windows and doors. Make sure they are free of rips, tears and holes