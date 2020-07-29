Cayuga County officials advise taking precautions to avoid mosquitoes
PUBLIC HEALTH

Cayuga County officials advise taking precautions to avoid mosquitoes

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo

Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito Aug. 26, 2019. 

 RICK BOWMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Cayuga County Health Department is reminding the public to continue to take precautions this summer after mosquito pools in Onondaga County recently tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

In a Wednesday news release, the health department said that while mosquitoes are generally considered a nuisance pest, they can occasionally transmit viruses to people. In addition to EEE, West Nile Virus is generally found in numerous places throughout New York state each summer.

The health department said that people who spend time outdoors should take the following precautions:

• Wearing shoes and socks, long pants and long-sleeved shirts.

• Consider using a mosquito repellent containing 20-30% DEET or Picardin. Follow the label directions and wash treated skin with soap and water after returning indoors

• Make sure there are screens in your home’s windows and doors. Make sure they are free of rips, tears and holes

• Reduce mosquito breeding by eliminating standing water by cleaning clogged rain gutters, turning over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use, changing water in bird baths every few days, maintaining swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs, using landscaping to eliminate low spots where standing water accumulates, and removing tires from the property

For more information, call the health department at (315) 253-1560 or visit cayugacounty.us.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Double meteor shower to dazzle the final days of July

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News