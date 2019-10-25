AUBURN — Several speakers at the Wear Purple Day Rally in Auburn called for the end of domestic violence.
Officials and advocates addressed domestic violence survivors and law enforcement on the steps of the Cayuga County Court building on Thursday afternoon.
"Domestic violence calls in our community continue to be one of the most frequent types of incidents that were requested for help," said Sheriff Brian Schenck.
Last year, Cayuga County 911 dispatched 2,392 domestic violence calls to state, county and city law enforcement agencies. "That's an average of over six and a half incidents per day," he said.
Heather DeStefano, as the senior assistant district attorney specializing in prosecuting domestic violence cases, has prosecuted more than 700 cases of domestic violence this year.
Cayuga County legislator Aileen McNabb-Coleman presented a proclamation from the Legislature declaring October 2019 to be Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the county.
Brianna Burns, an advocate educator at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca, said CAP was grateful to those who participated in the awareness activities throughout the month.
She noted the show of support during Domestic Violence Awareness month, like the purple lights strung in downtown Auburn and the purple pinwheels placed on the lawn of Cayuga Community College.
"We host this event every year to come together, recharge and to recommit ourselves to the cause not only in October, but every day all year-round," Burns said.
Auburn Mayor Michael Quill also took the podium to urge the community to look out for each other. "Hopefully we won't have to be here next year. Let's work on that," Quill said.