Cayuga County officials: Don't be tricked into paying fee to file military papers

Cayuga County officials want veterans to know that they should never pay a fee to file their military separation papers.

In a news release, Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer and Veteran Services Agency Director Kevin Swab said that veterans should file their separation papers (commonly referred to as the DD214), with the County Clerk's office.

“This document is of utmost importance to the veteran for access to services, and according to Military Law Section 250, these papers should be filed with the County Clerk in the county where the veteran resides," Swab said.

Dwyer and Swab said veterans should be aware "that there is a scam being perpetrated upon Veterans by a group called DD214 Direct, out of Phoenix, AZ that not only wants to file papers for the veteran, but charges an exorbitant fee for a copy of said document, $79 for a copy and more than $100 for an email and hard copy!"

Veterans do not have to pay any amount for a certified copy of their DD214, and it is also free to file.

Veterans should be aware that these documents, the DD214, are a sealed record, only available to the veteran themselves or an immediate family member if the veteran is deceased. They are not public records as they contain sensitive identity information and therefore are considered a sealed record.

Also, when a veteran files their DD214 in Cayuga County, they will be issued a Return the Favor card, which can be used for discounts at area businesses as a way of thanking veterans for their service.

Questions can be directed to the County Clerk’s office at (315) 253-1271 from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. or by email to sdwyer@cayugacounty.us. Swab can be contacted at (315) 253-1281 or kswab@cayugacounty.us.