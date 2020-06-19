Cayuga County officials: Don't ignore mandatory face-mask order

The Cayuga County Health Department on Friday said it has been receiving calls and complaints about individuals and businesses not complying with regulations regarding face coverings in public — and said that business owners have every right to deny service to customers who choose to ignore the rules.
In a news release, the county reiterated that a statewide order issued April 17 remains in effect requiring anyone older than 2 who is able to medically tolerate a face-covering must cover their nose and mouth with a mask or cloth face-covering when in a public place and unable to maintain, or when not maintaining, social distance.
In addition, business operators and building owners have the discretion to deny admittance to people who fail to comply. Business owners, the county said, who "require or compel" the removal of people who fail to adhere to the directive "shall not be subject to a claim of violation of the covenant of quiet enjoyment, or frustration of purpose, solely due to their enforcement of such directive."
The health department said that the public should remember that while the county, region and state move forward with reopening, people must continue to remain vigilant about the coronavirus pandemic.
The health department on Friday reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19, a man in his 30s who lives outside of Auburn, bringing the total confirmed cases in the county to 111.
Additionally, the health department said that since demand has decreased, it will now begin conducting COVID-19 testing clinics on a weekly basis.
The county has held multiple clinics since early March under guidelines provided by the state Department of Health to help track and limit the spread of the coronavirus, but because the number of people getting tested at its clinics has decreased, it will now offer one clinic per week. If the need for testing and/or demand increases, the hours of the clinics may be extended.
The next clinic will be held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, by appointment only. People need to make their own appointment by visiting cayugacounty.us/health and are asked to arrive on time.
These drive-thru clinics are for people who are experiencing symptoms or were in direct contact with a confirmed case, in addition to employees working under the first three phases of the regional reopening plan. The clinics are also open to household members of these workers, including children ages 2 and older.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.