Cayuga County officials: Don't ignore mandatory face-mask order

The Cayuga County Health Department on Friday said it has been receiving calls and complaints about individuals and businesses not complying with regulations regarding face coverings in public — and said that business owners have every right to deny service to customers who choose to ignore the rules.

In a news release, the county reiterated that a statewide order issued April 17 remains in effect requiring anyone older than 2 who is able to medically tolerate a face-covering must cover their nose and mouth with a mask or cloth face-covering when in a public place and unable to maintain, or when not maintaining, social distance.

In addition, business operators and building owners have the discretion to deny admittance to people who fail to comply. Business owners, the county said, who "require or compel" the removal of people who fail to adhere to the directive "shall not be subject to a claim of violation of the covenant of quiet enjoyment, or frustration of purpose, solely due to their enforcement of such directive."

The health department said that the public should remember that while the county, region and state move forward with reopening, people must continue to remain vigilant about the coronavirus pandemic.