Cayuga County officials express frustration with phase four limitations

"I just wanted to say this is yet another example of the disconnect between Albany and the people," Petrus said.

Just prior to the 6 p.m. Legislature meeting, McNabb-Coleman discussed the phase four reopening on a call with representatives in the regional control group that also includes Onondaga, Oswego, Madison and Cortland counties.

They have been "pushing very hard" to increase the audience capacity of school graduations in phase four, which she said was not going to happen as of the 5 p.m. phone call with the control group.

"We have done everything they have told us to do. We have exceeded expectations in this region. We work very hard to get our transmission down. We have one of the lowest infection rates in the state, and the state is the lowest in the nation. And we feel at this point we're being penalized," she said.