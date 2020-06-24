Cayuga County officials express frustration with phase four limitations

Cayuga County officials were encouraged that the county will likely enter the last phase of New York state's reopening plan on Friday. But continued economic restrictions soured the mood.
The regional control group for Central New York, which includes Cayuga County, is slated to reopen arts, entertainment and educational institutions when phase four of economic reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic begins Friday.
However, movie theaters, gyms, shopping malls and bowling alleys are not on that list. As of Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andrew Cuomo hasn't released guidance on when those businesses might be able to open their doors again.
Cayuga County Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman and other legislators expressed their frustration with the lack of clarity during the legislative body's Tuesday evening meeting.
"As a region we have demonstrated the need for such guidance and have voiced our frustration with the overall rollout these phases with the governor's office," McNabb-Coleman said in her remarks.
She said gym owners who've reached out to her are eager to reopen. "They're very nervous about their income and about their viability moving forward," she said.
Legislator Christopher Petrus, R-Brutus, said he was dismayed by the state's decision not to reopen malls, gyms and movie theaters along with other non-essential businesses. He noted losses from sales tax as a main concern about continued mall closures.
Projections from the county's budget director last month estimated the county could lose $3.3 million in sales tax revenue as a result of the shut down.
"I just wanted to say this is yet another example of the disconnect between Albany and the people," Petrus said.
Just prior to the 6 p.m. Legislature meeting, McNabb-Coleman discussed the phase four reopening on a call with representatives in the regional control group that also includes Onondaga, Oswego, Madison and Cortland counties.
They have been "pushing very hard" to increase the audience capacity of school graduations in phase four, which she said was not going to happen as of the 5 p.m. phone call with the control group.
"We have done everything they have told us to do. We have exceeded expectations in this region. We work very hard to get our transmission down. We have one of the lowest infection rates in the state, and the state is the lowest in the nation. And we feel at this point we're being penalized," she said.
New York is now one of three states "on track to contain" COVID-19 on the basis of low infection rates, according to the governor's office, but the state originally had among the highest infection rates at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
McNabb-Coleman said infection rates in the region were promisingly low, with upticks in community spread in Oswego and Onondaga counties being addressed and isolated.
"We are disappointed but we are not losing hope and we're going to keep pushing," she said.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
