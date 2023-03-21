Officials in Cayuga County want the community to be prepared to share the road with slow-moving vehicles as planting season approaches.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, and Cayuga County Farm Bureau invites the community to a meeting to identify needs for safely sharing the road with slow-moving vehicles.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Ward O’Hara Agricultural Museum, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco.

In a news release, officials said that county roads and highways are shared by trucks and cars, farm equipment, and in some areas, horse and buggies, and as the size of agricultural equipment has increased, there is the increased potential for accidents.

Following this meeting, the agencies involved will develop further steps to help reduce the dangers associated with operating slow-moving vehicles on the roadways. The meeting is especially timely, officials said, as planting season is just around the corner, and more agricultural equipment will be on the road.