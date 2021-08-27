Cayuga County officials seek storm damage reports for FEMA aid

Cayuga County property owners and communities who suffered damage last week from the heavy rains from Hurricane Fred are being urged to submit reports for federal funding, the county Office of Emergency Services said Friday.
Damage could include washed out roadways and driveways, loss of shoreline property via erosion or bridge damage from scouring, according to a county news release. In some areas houses and business structures were damaged by high waters. Private wells and septic systems may also be damaged.
The county must provide its preliminary damage information to the state's Office of Emergency Management by Thursday, Sept. 2, so the time window for filing reports is short.
To become eligible for FEMA "public assistance" funding, the county must demonstrate a minimum damage threshold of $311,301. The EMO asks all municipalities, including fire departments, schools and any other organizations who provide services to government agencies, to provide damage reports and cost estimates or the repair or replacement of the damaged property. FEMA funding will pay 75% of the damage amount.
"While the threshold amount seems large, if each town submits its "small" eligible damages it could collectively meet the minimum damage threshold and become eligible for funding," the county agency said.
Municipalities and individual property owners to gather as much information as possible and create an estimate of the damage. It does not need to be totally accurate at this time as it will have a further review by New York State Damage Assessment Team members.
FEMA's "individual assistance" money is harder to get. Cayuga County needs to identify at least 25 properties, whether primary residences or businesses, with uninsured losses, to qualify as a county for that type FEMA funding.
Individual assistance funding is only available for a primary residence, and not a seasonal or secondary home. The damage must be an uninsured loss. If the property damage exceeds the amount of available insurance coverage that unpaid amount may be eligible, as may damage to property items that are not insured as part of the overall property insurance.
Reports can be emailed to RIngerson@Cayugacounty.us. Put "FRED DAMAGE INFORMATION" in the subject line followed by the location of the town or department name. Detailed descriptions and photos of the damage are encouraged.
For more information, call the county emergency services office at (315) 255-1164 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If you know of damaged properties and believe no one is aware in order to report it, call the EMO office to give the location and what you know about it. If you are in doubt about your potential eligibility, report the loss and provide a damage estimate. The details can be worked out later.