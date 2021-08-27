Cayuga County officials seek storm damage reports for FEMA aid

Cayuga County property owners and communities who suffered damage last week from the heavy rains from Hurricane Fred are being urged to submit reports for federal funding, the county Office of Emergency Services said Friday.

Damage could include washed out roadways and driveways, loss of shoreline property via erosion or bridge damage from scouring, according to a county news release. In some areas houses and business structures were damaged by high waters. Private wells and septic systems may also be damaged.

The county must provide its preliminary damage information to the state's Office of Emergency Management by Thursday, Sept. 2, so the time window for filing reports is short.

To become eligible for FEMA "public assistance" funding, the county must demonstrate a minimum damage threshold of $311,301. The EMO asks all municipalities, including fire departments, schools and any other organizations who provide services to government agencies, to provide damage reports and cost estimates or the repair or replacement of the damaged property. FEMA funding will pay 75% of the damage amount.

"While the threshold amount seems large, if each town submits its "small" eligible damages it could collectively meet the minimum damage threshold and become eligible for funding," the county agency said.