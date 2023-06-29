As the outdoor summer season gets into full swing, the Cayuga County Health Department is reminding the public to take steps to mitigate mosquito bites and breeding grounds.

The health department said that eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus are generally found in numerous places throughout New York state each summer, so it is important to take measures to minimize being bitten by mosquitoes.

The following precautions are recommended:

• Wear closed toe shoes, socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts.

• Consider using a mosquito repellent containing 20-30% DEET or Picaridin. Follow the label directions. Wash your treated skin with soap and water after returning indoors.

• Make sure there are screens in your windows and doors are free of tears, rips and holes.

Many types of mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water around the home. Mosquitoes will breed in containers that hold water, such as flowerpots or discarded tires. Reduce mosquito breeding by eliminating standing water on your property:

• Clean clogged rain gutters.

• Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.

• Change water in bird baths every four days.

• Properly maintain swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs; drain water from pool covers.

• Use landscaping to eliminate low spots where standing water accumulates.

• Throw away outdoor containers, ceramic pots, or containers that hold water.

• Remove all tires from your property.

• Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors.

For more information about mosquito prevention, health department at (315) 253-1560 or visit cayugacounty.us/environmental.