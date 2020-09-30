Cayuga County officials urge residents to get primary health care provider amid pandemic

The health department joined with Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse to hold a testing clinic at the Cayuga County Highway Garage on Wednesday. But as they seek solutions to the testing demand, they're hopeful that residents will heed their advice and, if they don't have one already, get a primary health care provider.

"Cayuga County Health Department and Auburn Community Hospital recognize the importance and benefit of people having a personal health care provider who can provide consistency in addressing each individual's personal health situation, ongoing health needs as well as more immediate and short-term health needs," Berlucchi and Cuddy said in their joint statement. "Many of our primary health care providers are able to offer you a spectrum of health care including health care assessment, COVID-19 test, immunizations and flu shots during your visit to their office."

Berlucchi and Cuddy added that anyone who doesn't feel well should contact their primary health care provider. In its COVID-19 situational updates, the health department has asked residents who exhibit symptoms of the virus to stay home and call their doctor.

For people who don't have a primary health care provider, the health department and hospital acknowledged that there might be different reasons why someone doesn't have a doctor, including a lack of health insurance.