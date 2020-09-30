Cayuga County officials urge residents to get primary health care provider amid pandemic

As they work to address the need for more COVID-19 testing, Cayuga County officials partnered with Auburn Community Hospital to issue a joint call to the public: If you don't have a primary health care provider, you should get one.
The hospital, along with the Cayuga County Health Department, the county Board of Health and Legislature, released a statement Wednesday about COVID-19 and the importance of having a primary health care provider. The statement, which is attributed to Scott Berlucchi, the hospital's president and CEO, and Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, outlines the challenges the county faces with COVID-19 testing.
There is an increased demand for testing due to a few state requirements. Health care workers, especially those who work in nursing homes, are subject to weekly testing mandates. With the resumption of visitation in nursing homes, visitors must have a negative COVID-19 test within a seven-day period of their visit.
Another complicating factor is that the state is requiring students in prekindergarten through 12th grade who exhibit any symptoms of the virus to have a negative COVID-19 test before they return to school.
The health department joined with Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse to hold a testing clinic at the Cayuga County Highway Garage on Wednesday. But as they seek solutions to the testing demand, they're hopeful that residents will heed their advice and, if they don't have one already, get a primary health care provider.
"Cayuga County Health Department and Auburn Community Hospital recognize the importance and benefit of people having a personal health care provider who can provide consistency in addressing each individual's personal health situation, ongoing health needs as well as more immediate and short-term health needs," Berlucchi and Cuddy said in their joint statement. "Many of our primary health care providers are able to offer you a spectrum of health care including health care assessment, COVID-19 test, immunizations and flu shots during your visit to their office."
Berlucchi and Cuddy added that anyone who doesn't feel well should contact their primary health care provider. In its COVID-19 situational updates, the health department has asked residents who exhibit symptoms of the virus to stay home and call their doctor.
For people who don't have a primary health care provider, the health department and hospital acknowledged that there might be different reasons why someone doesn't have a doctor, including a lack of health insurance.
There are local health care centers, including East Hill Medical Center in Auburn, Moravia Family Health Network and Port Byron Community Health, that offer care to people with no or limited health insurance coverage. If there is an immediate health need, urgent care centers are an option.
