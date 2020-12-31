Cayuga County officials: Vaccine rollout must follow state plan

Citing what they characterized as "a significant amount of misinformation circulating on social media and other places in Cayuga County on who is eligible, and when they can receive the vaccination," the heads of the Cayuga County Health Department and Auburn Community Hospital issued a joint statement on the process Thursday.

Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy and Auburn Community Hospital CEO Scott Berlucchi said vaccinations are being administered according to the state Department of Health's prioritization plan. Under that plan, which is taking place in phases, vaccinations for the general public are not yet available.

In the first phase, which got underway in Cayuga County last week, the first group's vaccinated included the personnel at health-care facilities "at high risk for transmitting or becoming infected with COVID-19, including direct care, administrative staff, and food and housekeeping services staff who have contact with patients or infectious materials. ... The vaccine cannot be used for any other populations or groups other than those the facility is instructed to vaccinate at this time."

Nursing homes and nursing home personnel are being vaccinated under a separate federal program run in partnership with private sector pharmacies.

