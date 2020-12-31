Cayuga County officials: Vaccine rollout must follow state plan

Citing what they characterized as "a significant amount of misinformation circulating on social media and other places in Cayuga County on who is eligible, and when they can receive the vaccination," the heads of the Cayuga County Health Department and Auburn Community Hospital issued a joint statement on the process Thursday.
Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy and Auburn Community Hospital CEO Scott Berlucchi said vaccinations are being administered according to the state Department of Health's prioritization plan. Under that plan, which is taking place in phases, vaccinations for the general public are not yet available.
In the first phase, which got underway in Cayuga County last week, the first group's vaccinated included the personnel at health-care facilities "at high risk for transmitting or becoming infected with COVID-19, including direct care, administrative staff, and food and housekeeping services staff who have contact with patients or infectious materials. ... The vaccine cannot be used for any other populations or groups other than those the facility is instructed to vaccinate at this time."
Nursing homes and nursing home personnel are being vaccinated under a separate federal program run in partnership with private sector pharmacies.
The state's prioritization schedule for this week brought vaccines to urgent care centers, hospitals and federally qualified health centers, with the following groups eligible for vaccination: High-risk hospital and federally qualified health center staff, emergency medical services providers, medical examiners and coroners, funeral workers who have direct contact with infectious material and bodily fluids, and agency staff and residents in congregate living situations run by the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, state Office of Mental health and state Office of Addictions Services and Supports, and urgent care center staff.
Next week, vaccines will go out to additional organizations such as dialysis centers, ambulatory care sites, and regional hubs and/or local health departments. Front-line, high-risk personnel at those sites along with primary care providers, outpatient behavioral health service providers, phlebotomists, physical and occupational therapists, and health care workers at testing sites will be eligible for vaccination.
People who meet the vaccination criteria should bring documentation to vaccine sites, the statement said. "Since vaccine is scarce, it is important that individuals being vaccinated bring proof of working as a health care staff member or in a prioritized profession to the vaccination site. This could include an employee ID card, a letter from an employer or affiliated organization, or a pay stub."
Questions about the vaccine process can be sent to COVID19vaccine@health.ny.gov or by calling (866) 881-2809.
"More information will be shared about how to register for a vaccine clinic and additional eligibility criteria as it is determined," the statement said. "We are pleased the vaccine is becoming available and look forward vaccinating members of our community."
Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer