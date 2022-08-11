Cayuga County officials: What you need to know about monkeypox

The Cayuga County Health Department has issued guidance concerning monkeypox in New York state.

There have been no reported cases in Cayuga County, but there has been one confirmed case in Onondaga County and 2,132 across the state. To help keep the public informed, the health department on Thursday released the following information:

What is Monkeypox?

• Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus

• Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of the virus that causes smallpox

• Monkeypox typically causes mild illness, but some cases can be severe enough to result in hospitalization and/or death

What are the symptoms?

The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks. Some or all of the following symptoms may be present:

• Rash/pimple-like pustules / scabs

• May be located near genitals, anus

• May also be located on hands, mouth, feet, torso

• Fever, chills, body aches

• Swollen lymph nodes

• Exhaustion, fatigue

• Headache

How can I protect myself?

Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, skin-to-skin contact

• Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox

• Do not touch rash or scabs

• Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox

• Avoid contact with objects and materials that an infected person used

• Do not share eating utensils/cups/bottles

• Do not touch bedding, towels, or clothing of an infected person

• Wash your hands often, especially before touching your face and after you use the bathroom

For more information, text “MONKEYPOX” to 81336 or go to health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/zoonoses/monkeypox/ or cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/response/2022/.