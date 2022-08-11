 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PUBLIC HEALTH

Cayuga County officials: What you need to know about monkeypox

  • 0
Monkeypox Response

A registered nurse prepares a dose of a monkeypox vaccine in Salt Lake City July 28.

 AP Photo, Rick Bowmer

The Cayuga County Health Department has issued guidance concerning monkeypox in New York state.

There have been no reported cases in Cayuga County, but there has been one confirmed case in Onondaga County and 2,132 across the state. To help keep the public informed, the health department on Thursday released the following information:

What is Monkeypox?

• Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus

• Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of the virus that causes smallpox

• Monkeypox typically causes mild illness, but some cases can be severe enough to result in hospitalization and/or death

What are the symptoms?

The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks. Some or all of the following symptoms may be present:

People are also reading…

• Rash/pimple-like pustules / scabs

• May be located near genitals, anus

• May also be located on hands, mouth, feet, torso

• Fever, chills, body aches

• Swollen lymph nodes

• Exhaustion, fatigue

• Headache

How can I protect myself?

Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, skin-to-skin contact

• Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox

• Do not touch rash or scabs

• Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox

• Avoid contact with objects and materials that an infected person used

• Do not share eating utensils/cups/bottles

• Do not touch bedding, towels, or clothing of an infected person

• Wash your hands often, especially before touching your face and after you use the bathroom

For more information, text “MONKEYPOX” to 81336 or go to health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/zoonoses/monkeypox/ or cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/response/2022/.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid-19 in North Korea: Kim Jong-Un claims victory over virus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News