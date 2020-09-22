Cayuga County officials worry about access to COVID-19 testing: 'We don't have enough'

With the entry into a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic comes the reemergence of an old problem: Access to testing in Cayuga County.
In separate interviews, Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman and Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, aired their concerns about the availability of tests and expressed frustrations about new state guidelines that will increase demand for testing.
Cuddy, who also outlined her complaints during the Cayuga County Board of Health on Tuesday, explained there are two state mandates that could exhaust the county's testing supply. For students participating in in-person classes, if they exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19 then they can't return to school until they meet certain criteria, including a negative test for the virus. There's also a requirement for nursing home visitation that the visitors must have a negative COVID-19 test within seven days of their trip to the facility.
There are already essential workers who are regularly tested and cases continue to emerge that require testing. But, so far, Cayuga County isn't getting help in boosting its testing capacity.
"We don't have enough in our county," Cuddy said at the board of health meeting. "We don't have enough access."
The message is similar to what Cuddy and McNabb-Coleman said in March when there were a handful of COVID-19 cases in the county. Six months ago, county officials requested assistance to expand the availability of testing for local residents.
The county had adequate testing supplies and partnered with Auburn Community Hospital to hold several drive-thru testing clinics. But with the possibility of a case spike, especially with schools reopening and more businesses operating, there is renewed concern about access to testing.
"We're talking about options and we're talking about opportunities to get testing," said McNabb-Coleman, who revealed that she has submitted a request about getting rapid tests for the health department. With the rapid tests, results would be available within 15 minutes.
McNabb-Coleman also asked for a state-sponsored testing site in Cayuga County. That would be significant because it would offer no-charge testing for residents. There are no-charge testing sites at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse and Monroe Community College in Rochester. There are also sites in Binghamton and Utica, but none in Auburn or Cayuga County.
Having a no-charge testing site in Cayuga County would prevent residents from paying at least $100 to be tested for COVID-19. Cuddy noted that insurance companies will pay for tests if an individual is symptomatic or part of a contact tracing investigation due to possible exposure. But they won't cover the cost of a surveillance-based test.
Cuddy said that could be problematic for nursing home visitors who need to have a negative COVID-19 test within a week before visiting their family members. Deanna Ryan, a senior public health educator at the Cayuga County Health Department, said some locations aren't billing insurance. They will charge a fee — they've seen fees as high as $175 — to avoid the risk of an insurance company denying the claim.
More testing, particularly rapid testing, would help address another concern: The wait time at national laboratories. The tests performed by the health department are sent to LabCorp, which has laboratories across the country. At one point, the county received results within a few days. But there have been delays of up to a week in getting results from the labs.
"It's important for the community to understand that we are frustrated — that we are advocating at every level possible to get access to a variety of testing, whether it's rapid, or the saliva test or the nasopharyngeal with a quicker turnaround time," Ryan said.
As the county aims to secure more testing supplies or even a state site, Cuddy said the last three weeks have been among the most stressful during the pandemic. She's had conversations with SUNY Upstate Medical University about hosting a mobile clinic in the county. The clinic would visit once a week and would provide no-cost testing. It would be able to test between 100 and 150 people each week.
Cuddy has also discussed the increased need for testing with her counterparts in neighboring counties. There is the possibility that the health department could partner with the hospital to open a testing clinic, but there would be costs for laboratory analysis.
McNabb-Coleman is optimistic that the county will be able to meet the demand for COVID-19 testing.
"I do see an increase in testing in our future," she said. "I do hope to offer that to our residents."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
