Cayuga County officials worry about access to COVID-19 testing: 'We don't have enough'

More testing, particularly rapid testing, would help address another concern: The wait time at national laboratories. The tests performed by the health department are sent to LabCorp, which has laboratories across the country. At one point, the county received results within a few days. But there have been delays of up to a week in getting results from the labs.

"It's important for the community to understand that we are frustrated — that we are advocating at every level possible to get access to a variety of testing, whether it's rapid, or the saliva test or the nasopharyngeal with a quicker turnaround time," Ryan said.

As the county aims to secure more testing supplies or even a state site, Cuddy said the last three weeks have been among the most stressful during the pandemic. She's had conversations with SUNY Upstate Medical University about hosting a mobile clinic in the county. The clinic would visit once a week and would provide no-cost testing. It would be able to test between 100 and 150 people each week.

Cuddy has also discussed the increased need for testing with her counterparts in neighboring counties. There is the possibility that the health department could partner with the hospital to open a testing clinic, but there would be costs for laboratory analysis.