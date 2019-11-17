AUBURN — How to meet the requirements of approaching criminal justice law changes was a main point of discussion between department heads and the Cayuga Cunty Legislature Judicial and Public Safety Committee at its latest meeting.
The committee weighed multiple proposals at its Wednesday meeting, about six weeks before state legislation limiting the use of bail and accelerating legal discovery deadlines in criminal cases goes into effect on Jan. 1. The seven-person committee heard staffing requests from the heads of probation and Cayuga Counseling Services, as well as the district attorney's office.
The reform means that most defendants charged with misdemeanors and non-violent felonies will be issued appearance tickets instead of bail. They may also get pretrial supervision, like electronic monitoring, which could be shouldered by the probation department in part, or in full.
Probation Director Jay De Wispelaere and Heather Petrus, administrator for Cayuga Counseling Services, presented options for how to assign the supervision duties.
Either probation or CCS could take over pretrial supervision entirely, or the committee could chose a "hybrid" option that involves both entities.
For the third option, probation would theoretically hire an additional officer to supervise higher-level offenders and CCS would supervise lower-level offenders, with a supplement to its contract with the county.
If pretrial supervision is handled entirely by probation, the department would need approximately $181,000 from the county to hire and train two more probation officers. Currently, there is no additional funding in the tentative 2020 county budget for pretrial supervision, De Wispelaere noted.
Probation's current office at 152 Genesee St. was another concern. "We have no more space to accommodate staff. We are maxed out," De Wispelaere said.
Legislator Timothy Lattimore, R-Auburn, asked if freeing up part of the old court house across the street would help. Wispelaere replied that it would need to be modernized.
The changes are also a concern for the DA's office. A resolution presented by District Attorney Jon Budelmann to hire a new assistant district attorney, also in response to new legislation, was tabled to the December committee meeting.
Budelmann said he wanted to hire an assistant prosecutor before another piece of legislation affecting district attorneys, which was passed alongside bail reform in April, goes into effect on Jan. 1. The discovery statute requires a shortened timeline for the prosecution to share pretrial evidence with the defense.
Three other resolutions from the DA passed on Wednesday: authorization to hire a grand jury stenographer, to compensate a senior ADA for overtime and to amend the 2019 budget to include revenue from the Adventfs Traffic Educational Program.