Cayuga County on verge of setting new record for COVID-19 cases in a month

Cayuga County is close to setting a new record for COVID-19 cases in a month.

With 229 new cases on Wednesday, the county has 1,904 confirmed cases in January — the third-highest monthly total of the pandemic. The record is 2,024 set in December 2020.

The post-Christmas surge has put Cayuga County on the verge of a new mark. There have been 200 new daily cases in five of the last nine days. Over a seven-day period, the county has 1,319 new cases. The county's seven-day average positivity rate is 24.18%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite the increase in new daily cases, Cayuga's active case total has been decreasing over the last two days. There are 556 residents in isolation, down from 850 three days ago.

The changing active case count is likely due to the new isolation guidelines. After the CDC updated its recommendations, the isolation period for positive cases is now five days.

The number of active cases could be affected by the lack of contact tracing. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that New York will no longer require counties to perform contact tracing investigations. Before that announcement, Cayuga County health officials said that individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should not expect a call from the local health department.

In other news:

• Cayuga County reported a slight increase in COVID hospitalizations.

There are 24 residents being treated for COVID-related illnesses in four area hospitals. One day ago, there were 22 hospitalizations.

A majority of the hospitalizations (14) are age 60 and older. Eight of those residents are vaccinated, while six are unvaccinated.

Among younger residents, there are 10 people hospitalized, including six in their 50s (all unvaccinated), two in their 40s (one unvaccinated, one vaccinated) and two in their 20s (both of whom are vaccinated).

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

