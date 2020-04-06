Cayuga County orders playgrounds, courts and fields to be closed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the latest local effort to enforce social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, Cayuga County has issued an emergency order closing all of its playgrounds, athletic courts and sporting fields, according to city and school district officials.

In a news release Monday that was the first public announcement of the county's order, the city of Auburn and the Auburn Enlarged City School District announced immediate closures of their facilities and several new measures to reduce crowds at their parks and playgrounds.

According to a copy of the county order provided by the city, the countywide order goes into effect Wednesday, April 8. It also states that public park visitors should maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others.

Along with closing all playgrounds and their equipment, athletic courts and sporting fields in accordance with the county's order, the city and district are cancelling all public programs and events at city parks, and closing all indoor park facilities.

The city and the district encourage those who visit parks to follow the basic guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on hand-washing, social distancing, avoiding contact with surfaces and staying home if sick or showing any symptoms of the coronavirus.