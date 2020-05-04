Cayuga County organizations to give away milk in support of local dairy industry

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two Cayuga County organizations will be offering free milk in drive-thru style giveaways to support the local dairy industry.

Jessica Morgan, the county's dairy princess, said the Cayuga County Dairy Promotion's May 8 giveaway was also meant to coincide with Mother's Day — to be able to help families and mothers who might be struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Auburn Rotary Club will also be giving away milk to help local farms cope with economic fallout of the pandemic.

Morgan, along with the younger CCDP ambassadors, will give away 300 half-gallons of milk starting at 2 p.m. in front of the Cayuga County BOCES campus on West Genesee Street in Aurelius.

On May 12, the Auburn Rotary Club will give away one case of milk, containing 12 12-ounce bottles, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until they run out. The milk will be distributed near the front of Auburn High School on Lake Avenue.

Both giveaways will operate as drive-thrus to allow people to keep social distancing in effect.