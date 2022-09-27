Cayuga County overcomes communication gap to prevent human rabies case

The Cayuga County Health Department's environmental health division is raising concern about its difficulty to communicate with people who may have been exposed to rabies.

Ani Fish, who represented the environmental health division during the Cayuga County Board of Health meeting on Tuesday, revealed that there was an individual who was recently bitten by a raccoon that was "very clearly rabid."

When the health department attempted to contact the person to set up post-rabies exposure treatment, Fish said they had a difficult time reaching them.

"We eventually did make contact after several weeks and he did receive the treatment," Fish said. "But this is not an uncommon occurrence." She believes the communication challenges may be linked to the department's COVID-19 response and "the general health department and public dynamic these days."

The department's persistence likely prevented a rare human rabies case. Rabies is a virus that can be spread among mammals, such as bats, foxes and raccoons. Humans can contract the virus if they exposed to a rabid animal.

If symptoms develop, rabies is nearly 100% fatal. That's why health officials urge people to seek post-exposure treatment, which will likely prevent rabies from developing if it's administered before symptoms appear.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were five U.S. human rabies cases in 2021 — the most since 2011. In 2019 and 2020, there were no human cases reported. Most of the individuals who died last year were exposed to rabid bats.

The health department's environmental health division oversees a rabies prevention program. Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy presented a two-year report at the health board meeting on Tuesday that included data about the county's rabies response. In 2021, there were 285 exposure investigations and 74 animals sent for testing. Twelve of the specimens tested positive for rabies and 39 people received post-exposure treatment.

This year, there has been a higher number of rabid foxes in Cayuga County, Cuddy said.

"Don't mess around with them," she continued. "If you wake up to a bat, hold onto the bat so we can test it and then you won't need to get treatment if we can identify it's not rabid."