David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Three key overdose statistics decreased in Cayuga County last year after reaching highs in 2021, a promising sign for recent efforts to combat substance use disorder locally.

The number of fatal overdoses in the county last year will most likely be the lowest since 2015. Cayuga County Coroner Dr. Adam Duckett told The Citizen there were 10 confirmed fatal overdoses, with another two or three cases awaiting confirmation from the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office. Regardless, that would be the lowest number of fatal overdoses locally since there were seven in 2015. The years since have seen the number surge as high as 24 in 2017, 2018 and 2020, according to Duckett's data, and as low as 16 in 2016 and 14 in 2019.

Fatal overdoses in Cayuga County are also tracked by HEALing Cayuga, a project of the Cayuga County Mental Health Department to reduce fatal overdoses. The project's overdose dashboard logged 13 fatal overdoses last year as reported by law enforcement, which likely includes the cases awaiting confirmation. The project's director, Monika Salvage, called the 46% drop from 2020 "especially stunning" in light of national trends. The most recent U.S. fatal overdose data is down, but only 2.27% from a record high of 110,236 in March 2021-March 2022.

According to the HEALing Cayuga dashboard, nonfatal overdoses in Cayuga County were down from last year as well, 214 from 262 (18%), but still 13% higher than the 187 in 2020. The Auburn Police Department's overdose investigations followed the same trajectory, down 19% to 180 last year from 222 in 2021, but still up 16% from 152 in 2020 (and 24% from 136 in 2019).

Duckett said most of the county's fatal overdoses last year involved multiple substances. Five of the 10 confirmed ones involved cocaine and fentanyl, as stimulants laced with the potent opioid continue to be common. Another two involved fentanyl and heroin, the second of them with the additives pentylone, a stimulant, and xylazine, an animal tranquilizer. Another involved solely fentanyl.

Substances involved in nonfatal overdoses are harder to track, Salvage said, as toxicology screenings don't happen unless a crime is suspected. But one trend HEALing Cayuga has seen in recent months is unknown substances, from those undetectable by screenings to those officers don't recognize. She also agreed that multiple substances, or polypharmacy, is a concern.

"It doesn't make sense to only go after one substance, only opioids or fentanyl," Salvage said. "It makes more sense to approach this comprehensively as substance use, because it's all mixed in."

The first part of HEALing Cayuga's approach, and likely a major reason for the decrease in local overdoses last year, is Narcan.

Over the last few years, the project has distributed more than 3,000 kits containing the nasal spray that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses. That's the vast majority of them, Duckett said, because fentanyl has become such a common additive. The Narcan efforts go back to the project's origins as part of the multi-state HEALing Communities Study as well. Salvage said 2022 overdose data for other communities that participated in the study wasn't available, so she doesn't know whether they experienced similar success relative to national trends.

But there's more to the project's Narcan efforts than passing out as much of it as possible, Salvage said. She also makes sure it's used. That's particularly important in rural Cayuga County, where emergency response time can range as high as 15 minutes compared to five in Auburn. Every minute counts, she continued, which is why overdoses outside Auburn are more likely to result in death.

Last year, however, it was more common than ever for Cayuga County responders to report that Narcan had been administered to a person experiencing an overdose by the time they arrived, Salvage said. Over the last three years of the HEALing Communities Study, more than 100 lives have been saved due to the availability of the nasal spray at the scene of an overdose.

"This goes to show that Narcan is getting into the right hands and that people, through our efforts, feel comfortable using it, too," she said. "That's really what we attribute the fewer fatalities to."

But Narcan doesn't cure substance use disorder, Salvage noted. It simply gives someone more time, and the project uses that time to try to connect them to help. She believes the decrease in data last year can also be attributed to those efforts, such as sending peers to the site of an overdose to provide outreach to people at high risk. The project works on that front with Nick's Ride 4 Friends in Auburn, whose addition of a methadone clinic from Farnham Family Services next month will make local treatment for the disorder even more robust, Salvage said.

The project's dashboard itself is another new development, providing information collected over the past three years and other online resources. Together with physical ones like prescription medication drop-off boxes and Narcan kits, they could all prove instrumental in continuing to combat substance use disorder and overdoses in Cayuga County, Salvage said.

"What we need to focus on is figuring out how to keep people safe who are using," she said, "and connect people who are ready to seek help."

To learn more For more information on HEALing Cayuga, visit cayugacounty.us/1575/Healing-Cayuga. To access its overdose dashboard, visit cayugacounty.us/1634/Overdose-Data-Reports-Trends. Substance abuse and addiction resources Cayuga Counseling Services: (315) 253-9795 or cayugacounseling.org/mental-health-services Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs (CHAD): (315) 253-9786 or chadcounseling.org East Hill Medical Center: (315) 253-8477 or easthillmedical.com Friends of Recovery New York online recovery group list: https://for-ny.org/get-help Nick’s Ride 4 Friends: (315) 246-6485 or nicksride4friends.org NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports hotline: 1-877-8-HOPENY Syracuse Recovery Services: (315) 282-5351 or srsrecovery.org Unity House of Cayuga County: (315) 253-6227 or unityhouse.com