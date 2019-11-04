Cayuga County will participate in a multi-state study that aims to reduce opioid-related deaths, the county announced Monday.
The HEALing Communities Research Study will test "evidence-based practices" to treat opioid addiction and reduce stigma in 67 communities across four states, according to a news release. The goal is to reduce opioid overdose deaths by 40% over four years. The study is part of the National Institute of Health’s HEAL (Helping to End Addiction Long-term) Initiative
The intervention phase of the study is scheduled to begin in Cayuga County this year.
Monika Salvage is the county project manager for the study. “I can’t wait to start work with our local organizations and study partners around the country to find the most effective ways to reduce opioid deaths," she said in the release.
You have free articles remaining.
Columbia University was awarded $86 million to lead the research in New York state. The research team chose 16 rural communities where 3,224 opioid overdose deaths occurred in 2017, according to the release.
The university's research team will present an outline of the study to the public during the Cayuga County Alcohol and Substance Abuse Sub-Committee meeting at noon Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 34 Wright Avenue in Auburn. The local steering committee will meet afterward.
“We are ready to get to work with our community partners and get even more evidence-based opioid treatment to people in Cayuga County," said Ray Bizzari, director of community services for the county mental health office, in the release.