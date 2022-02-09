Cayuga County participating in NY #VaxForKids program, announces three clinics

The Cayuga County Health Department is hoping to boost the COVID-19 vaccination rate among children by participating in the statewide #VaxForKids program.

Three vaccination clinics are scheduled for later this week, including two at Cayuga County schools. A walk-in clinic will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Southern Cayuga High School. From 4 to 5:30 p.m., the health department will administer vaccine doses at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center. At 11 a.m. Saturday, a walk-in clinic will be held at Port Byron High School.

At each of the clinics, Pfizer pediatric doses will be available for children ages 5-11. The clinics will also have Pfizer doses for individuals ages 12 and older. Moderna doses will be available for individuals ages 18 and older at Port Byron and Southern Cayuga schools.

Appointments can be made for any of the three clinics. An appointment is required for the Fingerlakes Mall clinic. More information about how to make an appointment can be found at cayugacounty.us/health.

The health department's involvement in the statewide #VaxForKids initiative could help boost its low vaccination rate among children, especially those ages 5-11.

According to the state Department of Health, 22.9% of Cayuga County children ages 5-11 are fully vaccinated and 27% have received at least one vaccine dose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 in November.

A majority (53.1%) of Cayuga County residents ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated and 56.8% have received at least one dose.

