Cayuga County planning next steps to get COVID-19 vaccine for younger residents

By the end of this week, there could be more demand for the COVID-19 vaccine among younger Cayuga County residents.
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. Before the agency's approval on Monday, anyone age 16 and older was eligible for the vaccination.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group is expected to meet Wednesday to issue recommendations. The 12-15 age group could get their first doses of the vaccine beginning Thursday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker and the state's clinical advisory task force will also make its recommendation for the use of the vaccine in New York.
"The COVID-19 vaccine is our best weapon to defeat the virus, and we're taking all the appropriate precautions to ensure the safety and effectiveness of our vaccine program," Cuomo said.
Before the FDA's latest action, the Cayuga County Health Department was already exploring ways to obtain doses of the Pfizer vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds. While there are two other COVID vaccines — Johnson & Johnson and Moderna — only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for individuals under age 18.
But the local health department hasn't been offering the Pfizer vaccine. There are certain refrigeration requirements for the Pfizer vials — they must be stored in an ultra-cold freezer — that make it difficult for the county to obtain for its clinics.
Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy said in April that the health department would look to partner with other counties to take a "very limited allotment" of the Pfizer vaccine.
Prior to the FDA's approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15, Cuddy asked local school districts to survey families. Several Cayuga County-area districts have online surveys to gauge interest in the vaccine.
"We're going to do our best to try and provide some sort of accommodation and service to our community and our school-aged population," Cuddy said at the Cayuga County Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee meeting Monday.
The Pfizer vaccine is available at two other locations in Cayuga County. Both Walgreens stores in Auburn are offering the Pfizer vaccine. It is also being administered at the New York State Fairgrounds mass vaccination clinic.
