Cayuga County planning next steps to get COVID-19 vaccine for younger residents

By the end of this week, there could be more demand for the COVID-19 vaccine among younger Cayuga County residents.

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. Before the agency's approval on Monday, anyone age 16 and older was eligible for the vaccination.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group is expected to meet Wednesday to issue recommendations. The 12-15 age group could get their first doses of the vaccine beginning Thursday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker and the state's clinical advisory task force will also make its recommendation for the use of the vaccine in New York.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is our best weapon to defeat the virus, and we're taking all the appropriate precautions to ensure the safety and effectiveness of our vaccine program," Cuomo said.

Before the FDA's latest action, the Cayuga County Health Department was already exploring ways to obtain doses of the Pfizer vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds. While there are two other COVID vaccines — Johnson & Johnson and Moderna — only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for individuals under age 18.