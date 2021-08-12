Cayuga County population dips; NYC adds 629,000 people

"I think the magnitude of the increase was extremely impressive, and it bodes well for the growth and strength of New York," said Steven Romalewski, the director of CUNY Mapping Service at the Center for Urban Research.

"Many people were concerned that there had been an exodus of population. And that's clearly not the case," he said. "New York City's population during the pandemic was especially challenging to count, and people were very concerned that there was going to be a huge undercount."

The data on New York City's growth contrasts with depictions of it by former President Donald Trump, who frequently claimed people were fleeing in droves because of high taxes, crime and mismanagement by Democrats.

It was already known New York state would lose a seat in Congress because some other states grew faster. New York would have kept all of its current 27 seats in Congress if just 89 more people had been counted in the state, according to a U.S. Census analyst, assuming no other states added to their tallies.

The new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau will guide a 10-member reapportionment commission in its work to adjust the borders of the state's congressional districts to account for population shifts.