Cayuga County postpones its foreclosure auction due to coronavirus directive

"I don’t think we’re in a position to say definitively when would be the appropriate time to reschedule the auction," Anderson said.

The Real Property Office is now grappling with how to offer qualified prior owners and other previously invested parties the opportunity to buy back properties eligible for foreclosure — as they would have been able to under normal circumstances.

Without a signed court order from the New York State Unified Court System authorizing foreclosures, the county can’t take the title of the properties and offer that chance. March 6 was the deadline to pay incomplete property taxes.

"Everything that we do is contingent upon a decision by the courts so, knowing that, we don’t have a clear idea of when we might have a signed foreclosure order or even if it’s appropriate to do so depending on the financial impact this all has on our community," she said.

In this "uncharted territory," Anderson said the only way to offer prior owners or other previously interested individuals a chance to repurchase is by legislative action.

Her office is working on a resolution for the Cayuga County government to consider, first in the budgetary Ways and Means Committee and then possibly the full Legislature, for consideration through its normal legislative season.