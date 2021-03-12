Cayuga County prepares to give COVID-19 vaccine to farmworkers — when OK'd by state

The Cayuga County Health Department is preparing to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to farmworkers, but needs authorization from the state before proceeding with the inoculations.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County is sharing information with farmers on how their employees can get vaccinated. In an email sent to The Citizen, there is a form with details about the vaccine and a survey for farms to list the owners and employees who want the vaccination.

According to the email, the survey will help the health department organize vaccination clinics for farmworkers in the county. Questions can be directed to Dan Welch at dlw56@cornell.edu or by calling (315) 255-1183.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention included agriculture workers in the priority 1B group for the vaccine. But when the state Department of Health announced the eligible workers for New York's 1B group, farmworkers were excluded.

A coalition of agriculture and food processing organizations asked Gov. Andrew Cuomo in January to add farmworkers and food processing employees to the 1B group. But that hasn't happened.