 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County prepares to give COVID-19 vaccine to farmworkers — when OK'd by state
alert
COVID-19

Cayuga County prepares to give COVID-19 vaccine to farmworkers — when OK'd by state

{{featured_button_text}}
Mall Vaccine Clinic 3.JPG

Auburn firefighter Craig Berg taps a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial with a syringe while working at the Cayuga County Health Department's vaccine clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Cayuga County Health Department is preparing to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to farmworkers, but needs authorization from the state before proceeding with the inoculations. 

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County is sharing information with farmers on how their employees can get vaccinated. In an email sent to The Citizen, there is a form with details about the vaccine and a survey for farms to list the owners and employees who want the vaccination. 

According to the email, the survey will help the health department organize vaccination clinics for farmworkers in the county. Questions can be directed to Dan Welch at dlw56@cornell.edu or by calling (315) 255-1183. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention included agriculture workers in the priority 1B group for the vaccine. But when the state Department of Health announced the eligible workers for New York's 1B group, farmworkers were excluded. 

A coalition of agriculture and food processing organizations asked Gov. Andrew Cuomo in January to add farmworkers and food processing employees to the 1B group. But that hasn't happened. 

When Cuomo expanded eligibility for the vaccine this week, there are several classes of workers that can get vaccinated. However, farmworkers weren't included in the announcement. 

"It is frustrating that Governor Cuomo visited a location synonymous with New York agriculture, the state fairgrounds in Syracuse, to announce the expansion of the state's COVID vaccine eligibility list, yet he still refuses to protect farmworkers by including them in the ongoing rollout of phase 1B," said David Fisher, president of the New York Farm Bureau. 

In other news

• The health department admitted 12 new cases over the past two days. There are 62 active cases in mandatory isolation. 

There are two COVID-19 patients at Auburn Community Hospital. No new deaths were reported. 

The health department held another COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday. The department received 300 doses this week to administer at the clinic. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News