Cayuga County preparing for presidential election amid COVID-19 pandemic

Once the ballots are outside of the envelopes, they are "mixed up" so poll workers can't match a ballot to a person's name. The ballots are then processed through the new fast counting machines at the board. For the primary, the machines counted roughly 8,000 ballots in two days. If they did a hand count, Lacey said it would've lasted two weeks.

Regarding poll workers, Heary and Lacey said most of the people who have worked over the last five years are willing to work. There will be a National Poll Worker Recruitment Day on Sept. 1, which could boost interest in working on Election Day. There is a form on the county board of elections' website that anyone who is interested in becoming a poll worker can fill out.

While they will need poll workers for the election, they will also need assistance during the absentee ballot counting process. With a high volume of absentee ballots expected, it will be a challenge for the small operation.

There have been some changes to polling locations due to the pandemic. As was the case for the primary election, Auburn senior centers won't be used as polling locations. Voters who would normally go to Boyle Center or Schwartz Towers will vote at the Clifford Park Clubhouse. Auburn Grove and Northbrook Heights have been replaced as poll sites by Auburn Alliance Church.