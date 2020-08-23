Cayuga County preparing for presidential election amid COVID-19 pandemic

The months leading up to an election are usually busy for counties across New York. There are ballots to print, poll workers to schedule and locations to secure before voting commences.
However, this year is different. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected preparations for the November general election.
Cherl Heary and Katie Lacey, Cayuga County's election commissioners, are in the midst of implementing their plans. Their advice for voters is to either cast an absentee ballot or vote in-person during the nine-day early voting, which begins Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 1.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Before the June primary election, the state mandated that local election boards send an absentee ballot application to every eligible primary voter. Heary noted that cost Cayuga County $13,000 to send approximately 27,000 absentee ballot applications. It cost an additional $6,600 for the postage-paid envelope included with every application.
That policy, it appears, won't be in place for the presidential election. Instead, the state extended the period for when voters could apply for an absentee ballot — voters can submit absentee ballot applications now for the general election — and Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that allows voters to use COVID-19 as an excuse to obtain an absentee ballot.
Lacey said voters can request an absentee ballot online or by calling the Cayuga County Board of Elections at (315) 253-1285. They are also distributing absentee ballot applications to local senior centers and there will be a statewide portal that will allow voters to request a ballot online.
"The earlier people take care of it the better off we'll be," Lacey said.
There are other changes that the elections board will have to address, including a law signed by Cuomo that allows voters to fix absentee ballot deficiencies. Lacey said there were about 250 absentee ballots sent in for the June primary that were rejected due to various errors, including not sealing the envelope or not signing the envelope.
Under the new law, voters will have an opportunity to fix those errors and ensure their ballot is counted.
With an increase in absentee voting expected for the presidential election — Cayuga County received about 8,000 absentee ballots for the June primary and could get more than 20,000 for the general election — Heary and Lacey explained the process for voters who might be unsure about mailing their ballot.
When the elections board receives the ballot, Heary explained that it is checked into a system to confirm the person voted. It's then filed away — the board organizes them by election district — until after Election Day when the ballots are opened and counted. There is another check performed after Election Day to ensure the person who sent an absentee ballot didn't vote at a polling location. Unless there is another problem with the ballots, the envelope is opened.
Once the ballots are outside of the envelopes, they are "mixed up" so poll workers can't match a ballot to a person's name. The ballots are then processed through the new fast counting machines at the board. For the primary, the machines counted roughly 8,000 ballots in two days. If they did a hand count, Lacey said it would've lasted two weeks.
Regarding poll workers, Heary and Lacey said most of the people who have worked over the last five years are willing to work. There will be a National Poll Worker Recruitment Day on Sept. 1, which could boost interest in working on Election Day. There is a form on the county board of elections' website that anyone who is interested in becoming a poll worker can fill out.
While they will need poll workers for the election, they will also need assistance during the absentee ballot counting process. With a high volume of absentee ballots expected, it will be a challenge for the small operation.
There have been some changes to polling locations due to the pandemic. As was the case for the primary election, Auburn senior centers won't be used as polling locations. Voters who would normally go to Boyle Center or Schwartz Towers will vote at the Clifford Park Clubhouse. Auburn Grove and Northbrook Heights have been replaced as poll sites by Auburn Alliance Church.
Another change, according to Heary, is moving the town of Fleming polling locations from the firehouses to the Masonic Lodge on Route 34. In the city, Auburn High School will no longer be a polling location for District 12 voters.
"(The school district) preferred not to have us and we preferred not to be there," Heary said. The new poll site will be the Emerson Park Pavilion.
One message Heary and Lacey had for the public is to contact them if they have any questions. There is information circulating on social media that they said is either false or doesn't apply to New York. One example is that the state doesn't have drop boxes for absentee ballots, although the idea has been proposed in the state Legislature. And you can't drop your ballots off at the county clerk's office. City, county, town and village clerks in New York aren't involved in election administration.
Other misinformation they addressed includes claims that party affiliation is listed on the outside of an absentee ballot envelope (it's not) and, at least for New York, the secretary of state doesn't oversee elections.
If anyone has any election-related questions, Heary and Lacey said they should call their office at (315) 253-1285.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.