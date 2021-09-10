Cayuga County prioritizing COVID-19 case investigations for school kids amid spike

The Cayuga County Health Department is asking adults to be patient as it prioritizes COVID-19 case investigations for schoolchildren and based on the date of tests.
With the start of school, health officials expressed concern about a potential increase in COVID-19 cases. The health department hasn't disclosed if any of the recent cases are schoolchildren.
One school district, Union Springs, announced Thursday that a coach tested positive for COVID-19. Because of that case, the school district assisted the health department with the contact tracing investigation.
COVID-19 cases began to rise in August — there were 747 last month — and continue to remain at a high level in September. Through the first nine days of the month, the health department has reported 278 confirmed cases in Cayuga County.
"The number of positive COVID cases has increased considerably," the department wrote in its situational update on Friday. "We ask adults to be patient as we are prioritizing the case investigations of schoolchildren and positive cases by date of test. If you have tested positive for COVID and are awaiting your results, please remain at home until you hear from the health department to conduct contact tracing."
Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and hasn't heard from the health department within two days should call (315) 253-1560.
Cayuga County had 87 new cases over the past two days, 65 of which are unvaccinated. While there have been some "breakthrough" cases — positive cases among vaccinated individuals — more than two-thirds of the new cases since Aug. 23 were unvaccinated residents.
Active cases are also on the rise after dropping below 200 earlier this week. On Monday, there were 161 people in isolation. In its most recent report, the health department says there are 227 active cases.
While there has been an increase in cases, hospitalizations dipped on Thursday. There are 11 Cayuga County residents being treated for COVID-related illnesses in Auburn, Crouse or Upstate University hospitals, down from 15 on Wednesday. Seven of the 11 patients are vaccinated residents, according to the health department.
Most of the hospitalized residents are older — there are three patients in their 70s, two in their 90s, two in their 80s and two in their 60s. One patient is in their 50s, while another is in their 30s.
Cayuga County's vaccination rate is slowly on the rise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 58.2% of eligible residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
Vaccines are available state-run mass vaccination sites, pharmacies and from local health care providers. The local health department has been holding vaccination clinics since January.
Two local clinics will be held next week. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered at a clinic from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Moravia Fire Department, 38 Keeler St. The Scipio Fire Department will host a clinic from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at its headquarters, 3550 Route 34, Scipio Center. Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available.
To receive the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna shots, you must be at least 18 years old. Pfizer is the only vaccine available for children ages 12-17, as well as adults ages 18 and older. Children who get the Pfizer vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.