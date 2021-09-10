Cayuga County prioritizing COVID-19 case investigations for school kids amid spike

Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and hasn't heard from the health department within two days should call (315) 253-1560.

Cayuga County had 87 new cases over the past two days, 65 of which are unvaccinated. While there have been some "breakthrough" cases — positive cases among vaccinated individuals — more than two-thirds of the new cases since Aug. 23 were unvaccinated residents.

Active cases are also on the rise after dropping below 200 earlier this week. On Monday, there were 161 people in isolation. In its most recent report, the health department says there are 227 active cases.

While there has been an increase in cases, hospitalizations dipped on Thursday. There are 11 Cayuga County residents being treated for COVID-related illnesses in Auburn, Crouse or Upstate University hospitals, down from 15 on Wednesday. Seven of the 11 patients are vaccinated residents, according to the health department.

Most of the hospitalized residents are older — there are three patients in their 70s, two in their 90s, two in their 80s and two in their 60s. One patient is in their 50s, while another is in their 30s.