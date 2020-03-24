Cayuga County prioritizing critically ill, health care workers for COVID-19 testing

The Cayuga County Health Department said Tuesday that critically ill people, first responders and health care workers are a priority for COVID-19 testing.
It's a measure taken by several agencies across the country. Due to a limited supply of tests nationwide, some municipalities have established guidelines on who should be tested.
So far, 96 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Cayuga County. The health department is awaiting results for 56 people. Anyone who has been tested for the coronavirus is asked to self-isolate until the results are known.
Thirty people are in mandatory quarantine throughout Cayuga County, according to a news release.
No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county. As of Tuesday, three people have tested positive for the virus — a man in his 30s, a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 20s. They remain in mandatory isolation are being monitored by the Cayuga County Health Department.
With an increased number of tests, the health department said it's experiencing a delay in receiving results from the laboratory. It can take up to a week to receive results.
The health department reiterated it's message to Cayuga County residents that they should stay home and practice self-care. Self-care includes monitoring any symptoms, washing your hands frequently and social distancing from others.
If you feel ill and can manage your symptoms at home, stay home. If your symptoms worsen, contact your healthcare provider. Many providers can evaluate patients over the phone or by using telehealth services.
For the essential workforce, don't report to work if you're sick.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
