Cayuga County prioritizing critically ill, health care workers for COVID-19 testing

The Cayuga County Health Department said Tuesday that critically ill people, first responders and health care workers are a priority for COVID-19 testing.

It's a measure taken by several agencies across the country. Due to a limited supply of tests nationwide, some municipalities have established guidelines on who should be tested.

So far, 96 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Cayuga County. The health department is awaiting results for 56 people. Anyone who has been tested for the coronavirus is asked to self-isolate until the results are known.

Thirty people are in mandatory quarantine throughout Cayuga County, according to a news release.

No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county. As of Tuesday, three people have tested positive for the virus — a man in his 30s, a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 20s. They remain in mandatory isolation are being monitored by the Cayuga County Health Department.

With an increased number of tests, the health department said it's experiencing a delay in receiving results from the laboratory. It can take up to a week to receive results.