Cayuga County property tax exemption eligibility for elderly, disabled may increase

Some elderly and disabled people would qualify for new property tax exemptions set out in a resolution currently being considered by the Cayuga County Legislature.

The resolution sets an income scale for property tax exemptions beginning at incomes up to $29,000 and capping at $37,399 for people 65 years old or older and to "certain persons with disabilities and limited incomes," according to a draft of the proposed law.

The law would "increase the maximum income eligibility levels," according to the draft.

During its January meeting, the Legislature scheduled a public hearing for Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. in the Legislature Chambers, on the sixth floor of the county office building at 160 Genesee St., to hear comments on the proposed tax exemptions.

Elane Daly, D-Auburn, said those qualifying for the exemption would have to own the home being assessed.

The resolution was unanimously passed by the Ways and Means Committee during its Jan. 21 meeting.

Daly, a member of the committee, said the resolution was brought forward to update provisions in the Real Property Tax Law — which she said had been adjusted "a couple of times" over the years.