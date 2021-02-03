Cayuga County provides update on second COVID-19 vaccine doses, cases drop under 100

The Moderna vaccine, like the Pfizer vaccine, requires two doses. After the first is administered, the second is given at least a few weeks later.

Kathleen Cuddy, Cayuga County's public health director, told The Citizen last week that they received an allotment of second doses and would begin contacting those who were given their first dose at a health department clinic.

Along with the second doses, there is more positive news for the county: It has dipped below 100 active cases for the first time since Nov. 6. According to the health department, there are 95 people in mandatory isolation after testing positive for the virus. An additional 254 people are in mandatory quarantine due to contact with a positive case.

The department admitted 29 new cases on Tuesday and there are 14 awaiting admission into isolation.

Cayuga County has 4,958 confirmed COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, more than 81% of which were reported in December (2,024) and January (2,010).