Cayuga County provides update on second COVID-19 vaccine doses, cases drop under 100

Cayuga County has received its allotment of second doses for those who received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in January.
Residents who received the first dose at one of the Cayuga County Health Department's vaccination clinics in early-to-mid January should have received an email from Kim Abate, a senior public health educator at the department. The subject line of the email is, "Second Dose Moderna COVID19 Vaccine." The email contains information about how to register for the second dose.
The health department launched its vaccination clinics in early January after receiving initial shipments totaling 2,400 doses. The clinics were open to eligible residents in the priority 1A and 1B groups, including health care workers, essential workers and individuals age 65 and older.
But with a limited allotment of doses each week, the health department is now holding "closed clinics" — vaccination clinics that aren't advertised to the public. The department is working directly with employers to schedule inoculations.
The Moderna vaccine, like the Pfizer vaccine, requires two doses. After the first is administered, the second is given at least a few weeks later.
Kathleen Cuddy, Cayuga County's public health director, told The Citizen last week that they received an allotment of second doses and would begin contacting those who were given their first dose at a health department clinic.
Along with the second doses, there is more positive news for the county: It has dipped below 100 active cases for the first time since Nov. 6. According to the health department, there are 95 people in mandatory isolation after testing positive for the virus. An additional 254 people are in mandatory quarantine due to contact with a positive case.
The department admitted 29 new cases on Tuesday and there are 14 awaiting admission into isolation.
Cayuga County has 4,958 confirmed COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, more than 81% of which were reported in December (2,024) and January (2,010).
Hospitalizations also declined after increasing over a two-day period. There are 17 COVID-19 patients in Auburn Community Hospital, down from 23 on Monday. The hospitalization count doesn't include residents receiving treatment outside of the county.
No new deaths were reported again on Tuesday. It's the third day in a row with no new virus-related fatalities.
Cayuga County's COVID death toll stands at 83.
