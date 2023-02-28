Before becoming public health director, Kathleen Cuddy was the deputy director of the Cayuga County Health Department.

Now, she is hoping to hire a deputy of her own.

Cuddy pitched the idea at the monthly Cayuga County Board of Health meeting on Tuesday. She outlined her vision for the job, with the deputy director supporting oversight of the department's daily operations.

Without a deputy director, Cuddy said she is "more entrenched" in the day-to-day operations, which takes away from opportunities to work with local, regional and state partners on public health issues.

A long-term benefit of hiring a deputy would be ensuring the department has a clear successor when Cuddy departs. She told the board that she is "too young to retire" now, but added that it is "reasonable to say within five years that I don't plan to be here."

Cuddy has been discussing succession plans more as the department loses some senior division leaders this year. Lorie Fischer, who heads the department's early intervention and preschool special education programs, and Eileen O'Connor, director of the environmental health division, are retiring this year. Nancy Purdy, director of community health services, is leaving to pursue other opportunities. Tania Young, who served as the county's WIC coordinator, has left her post.

"This would be a really good time to start planning," she said. "It took me quite a few years to be prepared for the job that I'm in now, and I had the luxury of being in a deputy position."

After Dr. John Cosachov made a motion to support creation of a deputy director for the health department, the county Board of Health voted unanimously to endorse Cuddy's request. The Cayuga County Legislature will have the final say but Cuddy is grateful for the board's backing.

"It can't hurt," she said.

In other news:

• Dr. Dorothy Ainsworth, a veterinarian at Cornell University, has been nominated to serve on the board of health. If approved by the county Legislature, she would fill the seat vacated by Keith Batman, the board's former president.

• Cosachov will serve another stint as president of the county Board of Health. Dr. Cassandra Archer will be the vice president and Legislator Elane Daly, who is a former county health director, will serve as secretary.