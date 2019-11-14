Community members can attend three public forums to engage in a dialogue with local law enforcement and firefighters in Cayuga County.
The forums are part of a long-term collaboration between the Auburn-based Harriet Tubman Center for Justice & Peace, the Auburn Police Department, the Auburn Fire Department, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Department and the Cayuga County Civil Service Commission.
The forums are meant to "connect bridges" and improve relations between the community and the public safety agencies, according to a release that the Booker T. Washington Community Center posted to Facebook on Thursday.
"Mindful of national policing situations, this county-wide initiative seeks to foster a better understanding of local law enforcement and ensure that the community's concerns are heard, addressed and strategic solutions and new initiatives reported back to the community," the release reads.
You have free articles remaining.
Bill Berry, former chair and current member of the HTCJP, began working on the partnership with heads of law enforcement and the fire department during the summer. Part of their outreach aimed to recruit more people of color to join local public safety agencies.
The community forums are scheduled for:
• Nov. 19 from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn
• Dec. 3 from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at the Booker T. Washington Community Center, 23 Champman Ave., Auburn
• Dec. 10 from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, 103 Fitch Ave., Auburn