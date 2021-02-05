Cayuga County reaches 5,000 COVID-19 cases in pandemic

Nearly 11 months after its first positive COVID-19 test result, Cayuga County has reported its 5,000th confirmed case.

With 23 cases admitted on Thursday, the county has 5,000 confirmed cases during the pandemic. More than 80% of the cases (4,034) were in December and January. In the first four days of February, there have been 98 new cases.

The milestone means that 6.5% of the county's population has been infected with COVID-19. Thousands more have been quarantined due to exposure to the virus. At one point in early January, there were more than 1,000 active cases and over 8,000 people in mandatory quarantine.

After not having more than 48 cases in a month from March through September, cases began to spike in October. Cayuga County had 228 cases that month, which was the record at the time. The uptick continued into November when the county had 422 new cases.

But the worst of the surge came after Thanksgiving. Not only were there more than 4,000 cases over the next two months, but hospitalizations and deaths increased. There were 14 deaths in December, followed by 59 in January. In mid-January, Auburn Community Hospital had 46 COVID-19 patients. That didn't include any residents hospitalized outside of the county.