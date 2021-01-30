Cayuga County reaches two-month low in active COVID-19 cases, residents in quarantine

For the first time since Thanksgiving weekend, Cayuga County has less than 1,000 residents either in isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 209 active cases and 454 people in mandatory quarantine on Friday. It's the lowest total number of people either in isolation and quarantine since Nov. 6, when there were 466 residents in isolation and quarantine.

It's the latest indication that the county is past its holiday surge. After Thanksgiving, there were 2,024 COVID-19 cases in December — the most in a month during the pandemic. That spike continued into January. On Jan. 7, the county had a record 1,095 active cases.

There is a possibility that January will top December's case total. Through the first 29 days of the month, there have been 1,970 cases, 54 shy of the record.

But since the case numbers rose in early January, they have steadily declined over the last few weeks. One week ago, there were 440 active cases in Cayuga County. There is now less than half that total.

