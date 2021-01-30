Cayuga County reaches two-month low in active COVID-19 cases, residents in quarantine

For the first time since Thanksgiving weekend, Cayuga County has less than 1,000 residents either in isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19.
The Cayuga County Health Department reported 209 active cases and 454 people in mandatory quarantine on Friday. It's the lowest total number of people either in isolation and quarantine since Nov. 6, when there were 466 residents in isolation and quarantine.
It's the latest indication that the county is past its holiday surge. After Thanksgiving, there were 2,024 COVID-19 cases in December — the most in a month during the pandemic. That spike continued into January. On Jan. 7, the county had a record 1,095 active cases.
There is a possibility that January will top December's case total. Through the first 29 days of the month, there have been 1,970 cases, 54 shy of the record.
But since the case numbers rose in early January, they have steadily declined over the last few weeks. One week ago, there were 440 active cases in Cayuga County. There is now less than half that total.
The health department admitted 27 new cases, including one in a local correctional facility. Both state prisons in Cayuga County, Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities, have dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. Cayuga has 171 confirmed cases among its incarcerated population, 163 of which have recovered. Auburn is up to 119 confirmed cases, with 114 recoveries. One inmate died after testing positive for COVID-19, but an autopsy found that the virus wasn't a factor in his death.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, Cayuga County has 4,862 confirmed COVID-19 cases. More than 82% of the county's total cases have been reported in December and January.
The county has 31 cases awaiting admission into mandatory isolation. These are residents who tested positive for the virus but haven't been contacted to be placed into isolation. The cases awaiting admission aren't included in the active and confirmed case counts.
For the second day in a row, there were no new deaths reported by the health department. Cayuga County has 82 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic, 58 of which occurred in January.
Most of the residents who died lived in nursing homes. The state's COVID-19 tracker reveals that there have been deaths at two Auburn nursing homes. The Commons on St. Anthony has 48 confirmed deaths. Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center had its first COVID-19 death this week.
According to the health department's situational updates, 55 nursing home residents have died of COVID-19. Five of the residents were hospitalized before their deaths.
As active cases decline, so do the number of hospitalizations. There are 20 COVID-19 patients at Auburn Community Hospital, the lowest total since Dec. 12.
