Cayuga County recommends schools shift to remote classes until mid-January

The top elected official in Cayuga County and the public health director are urging school districts to hold remote classes until the third week in January.
Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman and Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, issued a joint recommendation on Saturday that the seven school districts in the county use remote-only instruction.
"Cayuga County is currently suffering through the worst of the pandemic," McNabb-Coleman and Cuddy said in a statement. "Although school-aged children are not often associated with the spread of this virus, many schools experienced closures due to inadequate staffing available because of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines of faculty and staff in our school districts."
Waiting until mid-January, they added, "may allow us to better identify and monitor case increases as we go through the incubation time period of exposures people may have had over the holidays." It will also provide more time for vaccines to be administered, they said.
Some Cayuga County school districts have already announced plans to delay the resumption of in-person classes, but those schedules don't align with the county's recommendation. The Auburn Enlarged City School District will move to remote-only classes until mid-January. Other districts will resume in-person classes earlier in the month. The Southern Cayuga Central School District will have remote-only classes on Monday, Jan. 4, with in-person classes beginning Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Moravia Central School District will shift to remote learning for the first full week of January beginning Monday. Port Byron Central School District said Saturday that it will follow the county's recommendation.
Cayuga County is in the midst of its worst period of the pandemic. In December, the county reported monthly records of 2,024 confirmed cases and 14 deaths. Hospitalizations also reached a new high, with 43 COVID patients in Auburn Community Hospital on Dec. 27. As of New Year's Eve, there were 37 patients in the hospital.
There has been a post-Christmas spike. The county set a record for new daily cases (168) on Dec. 31. That followed two days with well over 100 new cases — 151 on Dec. 29 and 143 on Dec. 30.
With cases and hospitalizations continuing to rise, county leaders think it's best to delay the start of in-person instruction until later this month.
"Although the decision to move to remote-only instruction creates widespread impact on the lives of our families and employers, we have to exercise patience and good judgment until we see a decrease in our positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations locally," Cuddy and McNabb-Coleman said.
