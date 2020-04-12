Cayuga County releases town-level data on COVID-19; no new cases reported

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After week that brought a spike in local residents confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, the Cayuga County Health Department said it had no new cases to report on Saturday, and the lone person who was hospitalized has now been discharged.

The update means Cayuga County remains at 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 537 test results received. The health department, physicians, health care facilities and licensed clinical laboratories are currently waiting on results of 24 tests performed on county residents.

For the first time Saturday, the health department released town-level data on coronavirus cases and people in mandatory quarantine. The county has previously withheld that information, citing state Department of Health guidelines related to protecting the identity of people with cases.

Now there have been enough cases to provide that information, the health department said, but it cautioned the public about how to interpret the information. Specifically, it said people shouldn't look at a town with low or no cases and believe there is no cause for concern.