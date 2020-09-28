Cayuga County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases in three days, 22 in one week

The recent spike in Cayuga County COVID-19 cases continued over the weekend and into Monday.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 12 new cases over the past three days, including seven on Saturday — most in a single day since April 16 and the county's second-highest single-day case total of the pandemic.

There was one confirmed case on Sunday, but the health department said two COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized. They remain hospitalized on Monday when there were four new cases announced.

The 12 new cases include two students living outside of Auburn — one in the Cato-Meridian school district and one in the Union Springs school district. Another child who lives outside the city tested positive for the virus, but they aren't attending in-person instruction, according to the department's situational update.

The nine adults who tested positive for COVID-19 include two in their 80s, two in their 60s, two in their 30s, two in their 20s and one in their 40s. Six live outside of Auburn, while three are city residents.