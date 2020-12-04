Cayuga County reports 120 new COVID-19 cases as post-Thanksgiving surge begins

Eight days after Thanksgiving, Cayuga County reported 120 new COVID-19 cases in a four-day period — the first indication that, as health experts warned, there would be a surge in cases after the holiday.

The Cayuga County Health Department said there were 41 cases on Wednesday — the second-highest single-day total of the pandemic. There were 23 new cases on Tuesday, 32 on Thursday and 24 on Friday.

Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told The Citizen Friday that some of the new cases are linked to Thanksgiving gatherings.

With the spike in cases, there are now 203 active cases — the highest total reported by the county during the pandemic. There are also 1,051 people in mandatory quarantine, which is a new high. Individuals are ordered to quarantine when they have contact with a positive case.

There was one COVID-19 death this week, the 10th county resident to die after contracting the virus. A man in his 60s died after being hospitalized due to virus-related complications.

Thirteen patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Auburn. That's down slightly from the 15 hospitalizations on Monday.