Cayuga County reports 120 new COVID-19 cases as post-Thanksgiving surge begins

Eight days after Thanksgiving, Cayuga County reported 120 new COVID-19 cases in a four-day period — the first indication that, as health experts warned, there would be a surge in cases after the holiday.
The Cayuga County Health Department said there were 41 cases on Wednesday — the second-highest single-day total of the pandemic. There were 23 new cases on Tuesday, 32 on Thursday and 24 on Friday.
Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told The Citizen Friday that some of the new cases are linked to Thanksgiving gatherings.
With the spike in cases, there are now 203 active cases — the highest total reported by the county during the pandemic. There are also 1,051 people in mandatory quarantine, which is a new high. Individuals are ordered to quarantine when they have contact with a positive case.
There was one COVID-19 death this week, the 10th county resident to die after contracting the virus. A man in his 60s died after being hospitalized due to virus-related complications.
Thirteen patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Auburn. That's down slightly from the 15 hospitalizations on Monday.
The new cases include eight students who attend Cayuga County schools. Three are students at Auburn High School, but they either weren't in school during the infectious period or are off-campus learners, the health department said. Two attend Auburn elementary schools — Casey Park and Owasco. The Owasco student wasn't in school during their infectious period. An Auburn Junior High student and student in the Moravia school district also tested positive for the virus. Another student, who lives in Auburn, wasn't in school when they were infectious.
The health department's report includes eight new cases at correctional facilities in the county. While the specific locations of the cases weren't identified, there is a COVID-19 outbreak at Cayuga Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison in Moravia. There has been 26 new cases among the incarcerated population as part of the outbreak, 24 of which are active cases.
The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision hasn't disclosed whether any employees are affected, citing security reasons. But Cuddy said there have been positive cases among staff members at the prison.
In its own report Friday, DOCCS revealed a new case at Auburn Correctional Facility. It's the second confirmed case at the maximum-security prison.
Cayuga County is nearing 1,000 confirmed cases. As of Friday, there have been 988 positive cases since mid-March when the county announced its first case. More than three-quarters of the residents who have contracted the virus have been discharged from isolation and recovered.
