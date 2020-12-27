Cayuga County reports 14th COVID-19 death, records for active cases, hospitalizations

A Cayuga County resident has died of COVID-19 as the numbers of active cases and hospitalizations reach record levels.

The Cayuga County Health Department said Sunday that a woman in her 90s died in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. She had underlying medical conditions that may have contributed to her death, according to the department.

It's the 14th COVID-19 death reported by the county and the first in two weeks. It's the fifth virus-related death in December, matching November for the most deaths during the pandemic.

The death comes as Cayuga County has a record number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19. The health department said there are 41 patients with the virus in Auburn Community Hospital, which is a new high. The previous record was 38 on Wednesday, but the total doesn't include patients who are hospitalized outside of the county.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cayuga County has a record 680 active COVID-19 cases after admitting 87 more positive cases into mandatory isolation on Saturday. The previous high was 669 on Wednesday.