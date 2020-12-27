Cayuga County reports 14th COVID-19 death, records for active cases, hospitalizations

A Cayuga County resident has died of COVID-19 as the numbers of active cases and hospitalizations reach record levels.
The Cayuga County Health Department said Sunday that a woman in her 90s died in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. She had underlying medical conditions that may have contributed to her death, according to the department.
It's the 14th COVID-19 death reported by the county and the first in two weeks. It's the fifth virus-related death in December, matching November for the most deaths during the pandemic.
The death comes as Cayuga County has a record number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19. The health department said there are 41 patients with the virus in Auburn Community Hospital, which is a new high. The previous record was 38 on Wednesday, but the total doesn't include patients who are hospitalized outside of the county.
Cayuga County has a record 680 active COVID-19 cases after admitting 87 more positive cases into mandatory isolation on Saturday. The previous high was 669 on Wednesday.
Two of the new cases are incarcerated individuals at local correctional facilities, the health department said. The prisons weren't identified, but Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities — two prisons in the county — have COVID-19 outbreaks. Cayuga, a medium-security correctional facility in Moravia, is up to 112 total confirmed cases, the sixth-highest total in the state prison system. Auburn, a maximum-security prison, has 31 confirmed cases.
The county has 2,330 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March. There have been 1,462 cases in December, which accounts for 63% of the county's confirmed cases this year.
The confirmed case total excludes positive cases awaiting admission into mandatory isolation. As of 8 a.m. Sunday, there are 172 cases awaiting admission. These are cases that haven't been contacted to be placed into isolation, which is required when someone tests positive for the virus.
Adding to the county's COVID-19 records is a new high of 4,228 residents in mandatory quarantine. An individual must quarantine when they are identified as a contact of a positive case.
It's the third consecutive day with at least 4,000 people in quarantine. The previous record was 4,152 on Wednesday.
